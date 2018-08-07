BBC Sport - Kieran Gething: A boxing career blighted by tragedy

Kieran Gething: A boxing career blighted by tragedy

  • From the section Boxing

Meet Kieran Gething, the boxer from Abergavenny who has overcome adversity in his quest for glory.

The 24-year-old captained Wales as an amateur and fought alongside Olympian and Commonwealth lightweight champion Joe Cordina.

But Gething's professional career has been blighted by personal tragedy when his father took his own life, as well as physical setbacks.

The welterweight spoke to BBC Sport Wales ahead of his eighth professional fight against Basi Razaq at Llandarcy Academy of Sport, Swansea on Saturday, 11 August.

