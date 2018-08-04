Joe Cordina beats Sean Dodd to win Commonwealth lightweight title

Joe Cordina took his record to 8-0 by beating Sean Dodd in Cardiff

Welshman Joe Cordina won the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title in his home city of Cardiff by beating Sean Dodd in a unanimous points decision.

Headlining a NXTGEN bill at the Ice Arena Wales 16 months after turning professional, 26-year-old Cordina won his eighth straight fight.

The judges scored the contest 119-109, 117-112 and 120-109.

"It was a good learning experience for me... but I knew I had the fitness for 12 rounds," Cordina told Sky Sports.

"I felt comfortable, I trained hard and I never doubted my engine.

"Boxing for a Commonwealth title in my home town just adds fuel to my fire. Now we will see what we do after the summer."

Dodd represented a step up in class for Cordina as he faced off against a former Commonwealth champion and two-time British title challenger.

Cordina's previous longest fight was four rounds but he was tested against the experienced 34-year old from Birkenhead.

The Welshman made a cautious start and looked to box behind his jab, but he showed enough flashes of quality and impressive hand speed to tally up the rounds.

The Cardiff City fan, who had a Bluebirds badge on his shorts, wobbled Dodd in the 10th round, but the veteran never looked in danger of being stopped as he looked to disrupt Cordina's rhythm.

"He's outstanding, he's slick, fit, strong and really clever," Dodd said of Cordina.

"He had all the answers, no wonder they call him the Welsh Wizard, his left hand is like a wand.

"I gave it my best but he's class. I am just proud I played my part in his journey towards a world title."

On the undercard, there were wins for Welsh prospects Sean McGoldrick, Kody Davies, Daniel Barton and Nathan Thorley.

Daniyar Yeleussinov, Anthony Sims Jr, Jordan GIll and Gamal Yafai were also victorious but in a huge surprise, Natasha Jonas was defeated by 14-1 outsider Viviane Obenauf in the first defence of her WBA International super-featherweight title.

Jonas was floored three times before trainer Joe Gallagher threw in the towel in the fourth round with his fighter well behind on the scorecard and in clear discomfort.