BBC Sport - Joe Cordina on his world title dreams and dinner with AJ
World title dreams and dinner with AJ
Joe Cordina tells BBC Sport Wales of his dream of becoming Wales' next boxing superstar and where he would take his friend, heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua for dinner.
Unbeaten Cordina fights Sean Dodd for the vacant Commonwealth title in his hometown of Cardiff on Saturday, 4 August.
