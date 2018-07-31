BBC Sport - Windsor Park atmosphere will spur me on - Carl Frampton

Windsor Park atmosphere will spur me on - Frampton

  • From the section Boxing

Belfast boxer Carl Frampton says he will "soak up the atmosphere and use it to his advantage" when he fights Australian Luke Jackson at Windsor Park on 18 August.

The Northern Ireland featherweight will fulfil a long-held ambition when he steps into the ring at the home of the Northern Ireland football team, with the bill expected to be a sell-out.

"Windsor deserves a big performance," said Frampton, who adds that he is able to "handle the big fight pressure".

  From the section Boxing
