Luke Campbell: Shane McGuigan to train former Olympic champion

Shane McGuigan led George Groves to the WBA super-middleweight title in 2017

Former Olympic champion Luke Campbell has linked up with trainer Shane McGuigan, who previously worked with David Haye and Carl Frampton.

The 30-year-old lightweight has been training with Jorge Rubio in Miami, but will relocate to London and is expected to fight Yvan Mendy later this year.

McGuigan, also 30, led George Groves to the WBA super-middleweight title.

"I want to become world champion and Shane has a proven track record of achieving that," said Campbell.

The Hull fighter challenged for a world title in September last year, losing to Jorge Linares via a split decision.

McGuigan - whose father Barry is a former featherweight world champion - had never lost as a trainer until Conrad Cummings was beaten by Ronny Mittag in November 2016.

He split from both Haye and Frampton last year, after their defeats by Tony Bellew and Leo Santa Cruz respectively.

McGuigan has since led Scotland's Josh Taylor to the brink of a world title and overseen Groves' success.