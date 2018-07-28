Dillian Whyte beats Joseph Parker in gruelling contest

Whyte (right) put Parker down for the first time in his career and subjected him to only his second defeat

Dillian Whyte beat heavyweight rival Joseph Parker on points at London's O2 Arena to bolster his claim for a world title fight.

The 30-year-old Briton made it eight wins in a row as he overpowered the former WBO heavyweight champion in a gruelling contest on Saturday.

Parker, 26, went down in the second round and once again after a chopping left hand from Whyte in the ninth.

The Kiwi rallied bravely in the last two rounds but a tiring Whyte held on.

Both previously counted a loss to Anthony Joshua as the only blemish on otherwise unbeaten records.

But Whyte, who knocked out the previously undefeated Lucas Browne in his last fight at the same venue in March, weighed in over a stone heavier than his younger opponent and ground him down.

Speaking afterwards, Whyte - nicknamed The Body Snatcher - said he wants a rematch with WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua next.

"I would like to fight Joshua again," he said. "There are still a lot of things to work on, but if he wants it he can have it.

"I might go out again in October or December. We'll see. I'm still inexperienced and making mistakes.

"But I think there's still another 40% left in me to come in."

Parker, who was the first man to take undefeated Joshua to the final bell when they fought in Cardiff in March, had said he was ready "for a war" against Whyte.

His third UK fight proved to be just that as his speed and agility shone until he was roughed-up, wrestled against the ropes and bullied by his opponent.

Whyte took control from the second round onwards, walking forward with a powerful jab and forcing Parker into retorts from the back foot.

But the Auckland-born fighter recovered from that ninth-round knockdown to threaten a dramatic upset near the end as he trailed on the judges' cards.

He had Whyte hurt with some quick right hands and sent the Briton to the canvas with 20 seconds left of the fight, but he got up to grapple his way to the final bell.

'I bet you any money I win fight of the year with this fight'

Referee Howard Foster signals the end as Chisora dispatches the durable Takam

The other thundering heavyweight collision of the night saw Londoner Dereck Chisora knockout veteran Carlos Takam.

French-Cameroonian Takam, 37, fought bravely before being stopped late on by Anthony Joshua last October and seemed to have the home fighter in trouble during a brutal opening round.

Both men stood in close and traded, clubbing each other with thudding hooks, as a fit and firing Takam had the edge.

But Chisora, 34, who lost to Whyte in 2016, Tyson Fury two years earlier and has taken Vitali Klitschko all the way, was in good shape to withstand it.

Trailing on points going into the eighth round he dropped Takam with a huge right hand and finished it moments later with a similarly explosive shot.

"I bet you any money I win fight of the year with this fight," he said afterwards. "Takam is a true tough African boy.

"I realised I could not trade toe-to-toe with him and knew the overhand right would catch him but couldn't chuck it in the opening rounds because I would be left open.

"But in the later rounds I thought it's time to send it home. He didn't hurt me - I'm English nobody can hurt us.

"I'm bad. There's no two ways about it but when I step in the arena I want to fight for the fans."

'You are watching the best prospect in world boxing'

Nigel Benn carries his undefeated son Conor on his shoulders after his win

In his entertaining rematch with Cedrick Peynaud, Conor Benn, son of former world champion Nigel, recorded his second win over the Frenchman to take the vacant WBA continental welterweight.

Benn, 21, took their first six-round encounter in December on points despite being floored twice in the opening round, and once again neither man held back during another frenetic opening.

But the Briton showed his class to win a unanimous decision over 10 rounds after surviving a tricky opening period.

Earlier, Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Joshua Buatsi won his first title, the vacant WBA international light-heavyweight belt, with a clinical first-round win over Latvian Andrejs Pokumeiko.

Buatsi, 25, had a late change of opponent but made swift work of his seventh professional triumph, dropping Pokumeiko with a left hook that saw the contest waved off.

His promoter Eddie Hearn said: "You are watching the best prospect in world boxing. He is not far off a world title already."

In the evening's first battle of the big men Doncaster's Dave Allen, 26, stopped Nick Webb, 30, with a huge right hand in the fourth round of their British heavyweight title eliminator.

Previously Liverpool light-middleweight Anthony Fowler, 27, maintained his unbeaten record with a sixth-round left hook that knocked out previously unbeaten Irish fighter Craig O'Brien.

In the undercard's opening bout Londoner Frank Buglioni, 29, beat Cameroon's Emmanuel Feuzeu, 37, in the sixth round of their light-heavyweight clash.