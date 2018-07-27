BBC Sport - Dillian Whyte weighs in a stone heavier than Joseph Parker

Whyte weighs in a stone heavier than Parker

  • From the section Boxing

Dillian Whyte weighs in more than a stone heavier than Joseph Parker before their heavyweight clash in London on Saturday.

READ MORE: I'll never be the 'golden goose' - Whyte

Top videos

Video

Whyte weighs in a stone heavier than Parker

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Stokes shines as England win 'crazy' match

Video

'What a win!' - England win first Test by 31 runs

Video

England's Hall makes early birdie to stay in contention

  • From the section Golf
Video

GB secure silver in women's eights

  • From the section Rowing
Video

England stayed calm & reaped rewards - Root

Video

Netherlands pip GB to gymnastics team bronze

Video

'That is the moment!' - Stokes gets Kohli

Video

GB win silver in men's four rowing

  • From the section Rowing
Video

'Oh Jimmy, Jimmy' - Anderson makes early breakthrough

Video

GB's Davies sets European record in heats

Video

Curran and England fight back to leave first Test in balance

Video

GB win first European gold in women's team pursuit

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired