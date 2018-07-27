Dillian Whyte v Joseph Parker: New Zealander says he is ready for 'war'

Media playback is not supported on this device Whyte weighs in a stone heavier than Parker

Whyte v Parker Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday 28 July Ring walks: 22:00 BST approx Coverage: Live text updates and report on the BBC Sport website and app from around 20:30 BST.

Joseph Parker has warned Britain's Dillian Whyte he is prepared for "war" in their heavyweight clash on Saturday.

Parker, 26, told Whyte to expect "less movement" and "more punches" in their bout at the O2 Arena, which could see the winner land a world title fight.

Brixton's Whyte dismissed the claim, warning the former WBO champion that "if he comes to fight like he says, he gets knocked out".

"Let's see what he brings," said the 30-year old.

Whyte weighed in at over a stone than Parker on Friday.

While Parker weighed in at 17st 4lb, Whyte tipped the scales at 18st 6lb.

"I've been in the game long enough to know talk and action are two different things," added Whyte, who knocked out Australia's Lucas Browne in his most recent outing.

"I always try to bring the pain and end fights in bad fashion. I want to be the first to hurt him."

Parker, who has not fought since losing his WBO title to Britain's Anthony Joshua in April, suggested he would have "no excuses" if he lost to Whyte.

"I'm in great shape," he said.

"I used to come into fights and say 'hopefully I will have a good fight and catch him clean'. There's no 'hopefully' here.

"I'm here to punch. I'm going to break him down. He thinks I can't go to war. Wait and see."

Meanwhile, Parker's promoter, David Higgins, has told him he must "fight Dillian and the officials" on Saturday.

Parker's camp were unhappy with the refereeing during his loss to Joshua.

Who is fighting on the packed undercard?

Former heavyweight world title challengers Dereck Chisora and Carlos Takam go head to head, while undefeated heavyweight Nick Webb faces Dave Allen in an eliminator for the British title.

Ireland's Katie Taylor defends her WBA and IBF world lightweight titles against Kimberly Connor.

Joshua Buatsi goes for his first pro title when he fights Andrejs Pokumeiko for the vacant WBA international light-heavyweight strap, Conor Benn will also seek his first pro title as he tackles Cedrick Peynaud for the vacant WBA continental welterweight championship, and Anthony Fowler and Craig O'Brien meet over eight rounds.