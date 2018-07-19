World Boxing Super Series: Murat Gassiev and Oleksandr Usyk meet to unify cruiserweight division

Russia's Murat Gassiev will face Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk in the inaugural World Boxing Super Series final

Russia's Murat Gassiev will face Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday in a historic fight to unify the cruiserweight division for the first time in the four-belt era.

The bout at the Olimpiysky Sports Complex in Moscow, is the first final of the World Boxing Super Series.

Gassiev, 24, is unbeaten in 26 fights and is the WBA and IBF champion.

Olympic gold medallist Usyk, 31, who has 11 knockouts from 14 fights, holds the WBO and WBC belts.

The inaugural tournament started in September 2017 and the final was scheduled to be held in May, but Usyk suffered an elbow injury.

Usyk said he was not afraid to fight in his opponent's home country - claiming that he had seen plenty of support for him while watching Gassiev's semi-final victory over Yunier Dorticos of Cuba.

"When I was in Sochi and watched the semi-final between Gassiev and Dorticos," Usyk said. "I met a lot of people who said they support Murat, but that they respect me.

"It doesn't matter which city, which country my opponent is from - and I am not worried about fighting in Moscow. For me it's normal to fight abroad."

Gassiev acknowledged that home advantage might be a limited help, saying: "I don't think I have an advantage fighting in Russia, because I know Usyk has many fans here too. I respect my opponent, and I don't pay attention to where he comes from."