BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua: I'll box for another 10 years
I have another 10 years in the sport - Joshua
- From the section Boxing
World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua says he has another 10 years in the sport.
WBA, IBF and WBO title holder Joshua, 28, fights Russia's Alexander Povetkin on 22 September at Wembley Stadium before hopefully facing WBC champion Deontay Wilder.
