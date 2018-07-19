NI duo to make debuts on Frampton undercard

Donnelly reached the quarter-finals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

Sean McComb and Steven Donnelly will make their professional debuts on the undercard of Carl Frampton's Windsor Park fight.

The pair boxed for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year with McComb captaining the team and Donnelly picking up a bronze medal.

Both fighters signed their first professional contracts following the Games.

Frampton fights Australian Luke Jackson on 18 August.

McComb, a European Championship medallist in 2015, lost in the last 16 of the light-welterweight division to England's Luke McCormick at the Gold Coast.

Ballymena native Donnelly, 29, also won bronze at the Games in Glasgow four years ago and reached the quarter-finals of the 2016 Olympics.

The duo are the latest local fighters to be added to an impressive Windsor Park bill which includes former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and a world title fight for Belfast flyweight Paddy Barnes.