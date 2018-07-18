Anthony Joshua v Alexander Povetkin: Joshua changing approach

Anthony Joshua unified the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles with a unanimous points win over New Zealander Joseph Parker in March.

Britain's Anthony Joshua says he is changing his approach as he prepares to face Russia's Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on 22 September.

The 28-year-old unified the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles with a unanimous points win over New Zealander Joseph Parker in Cardiff in March.

But Joshua says he is now keen to focus on "my legacy and what I can reach".

"I used to concentrate on the opponent and always worried about what was next," he said.

"I thought, 'I don't want to make any mistakes'. I used to box within myself, stopped expressing myself and fulfilling my potential to become a great world champion.

"Not any more. It's not 'him, him, him' for me any more. I have to look at the end goal."

While an attempt to secure a fight against WBC champion Deontay Wilder is likely to be revived in the future, Joshua must yet navigate his way past Povetkin.

At 38, the Russian is 10 years older than Joshua, and fought for the same three titles when suffering his only defeat - by Wladimir Klitschko in 2013.

That was the same night Joshua made his professional debut, stopping Emanuele Leo in the first round.

"I feel like I am back in a tournament like it was in the amateurs or the Olympics," Joshua added.

"I have to get past people like Povetkin to fulfil my legacy.

"It seems there's always a lot going on around my fights, noise about who is next.

"Now I'm dead serious about this business and this is chapter two for me and Povetkin is first on my list. It is not just about Povetkin and Wilder, it's me and my legacy and what I can reach."