Conrad Cummings added to Carl Frampton's Windsor Park undercard

Conrad Cummings will be aiming to bounce back from his defeat to Luke Keeler in April

Northern Ireland's Conrad Cummings has been added to the undercard for Carl Frampton's Windsor Park fight.

The middleweight will join London-born super lightweight Sam Maxwell in fighting ahead of Frampton's Interim WBO World Featherweight title defence against Luke Jackson on 18 August.

The bill also includes a world title fight for Belfast's Paddy Barnes.

Dungannon boxer Cummings lost to Luke Keeler in a WBO European Middleweight title fight at the SSE Arena in April.

Maxwell, meanwhile, is undefeated in all eight of his professional fights and is a former member of Team GB.

"I'm honoured to be a part of this as it's one of the biggest, if not the biggest, fight night Irish boxing will have ever seen," said Cummings.

"A lot of fighters would love to have the chance to be on this bill and I'm grateful to both MTK Global and Frank Warren.

"The whole night will be electric and Carl is finally getting to fulfil his dream.

"I took my eye off the ball last time but now I'm fully focused and driven to get back to it."

Barnes will take on Christofer Rosales for the WBC Flyweight World title, with former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury also in action as he continues his comeback from a ban.

Fury will fight two-time world title challenger Francesco Pianeta.

Earlier in July it was announced that Northern Ireland trio Steven Ward, Marco McCullough and Lewis Crocker will fight on the bill.