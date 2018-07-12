Tyson Fury: Former heavyweight world champion to face Francesco Pianeta in Belfast next month

Pianeta (right) lost a world title challenger to Wladimir Klitschko in 2013

Tyson Fury will face two-time world heavyweight title challenger Francesco Pianeta in Belfast next month.

The fight - at Windsor Park on 18 August - will be former world champion Fury's second since his comeback.

The 29-year-old Englishman beat Sefer Seferi in June to end a 32-month absence from the ring.

"The Seferi fight is history and Pianeta is a far better operator than him," said promoter Frank Warren. "His level of opposition tells you that."

The fight will form part of the undercard to Carl Frampton's defence of his Interim WBO World Featherweight title against Luke Jackson.

Germany-based Pianeta, 33, is a former WBO European and EBU EU champion and has won 21 of his 40 fights by knockout.

He has lost world championship challenges against Wladimir Klitschko and Ruslan Chagaev.

Warren added: "Tyson had been out of boxing for a long time and Pianeta is a good opponent for what is Tyson's second fight back after his break.

"He needs rounds under his belt before moving on to the next level and this fight will do that and make him work for his win."