Three NI boxers added to Carl Frampton's Windsor Park bout

Steven Ward defeated Michal Ciach in his last fight in Belfast in April

Northern Ireland boxers Steven Ward, Marco McCullough and Lewis Crocker have been added to the undercard for Carl Frampton's Windsor Park fight.

The trio will be in action ahead of Belfast boxer Frampton's defence of his Interim WBO World Featherweight title against Luke Jackson on 18 August.

Ward will face Steve Collins Jr in a BUI Celtic Title clash, while Luke Keeler will also fight on the night.

The bill had already included a world title fight for Belfast's Paddy Barnes.

He will take on Christofer Rosales for the WBC Flyweight World title, with former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury also in action as he continues his comeback from a ban.

Belfast Cruiserweight Ward will be looking to preserve his unbeaten professional record when he goes up against Collins Jr, son of Irish two-weight world champion Steve Collins.

Ward's latest victory came against Michal Ciach on the the undercard of Frampton's previous Belfast bout against Nonito Donaire in April.

Welterweight Crocker has made an impressive start to his professional career, winning all six of his fights inside three rounds.

The latest of his early stoppages came against Adam Grabiec on the Michael Conlan homecoming undercard on Saturday.

Super-featherweight McCullough's outing will be his second of 2018 after he beat Arnoldo Solano in Belfast in April.

"I'm delighted that further Irish talent has been added to this already bumper card," promoter Frank Warren said.

"The Ward v Collins Jr showdown is set to be a great fight for the fans on a card that already boasts Frampton v Jackson, the Lineal World Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Paddy Barnes' world title challenge against Cristofer Rosales.

"I've been very impressed so far with Lewis Crocker who looks to have a great future and, in my experience of promoting cards where Marco McCullough and Luke Keeler have featured, they are always in entertaining fights.

"This is set to be the biggest night of boxing to ever take place in Belfast and we can't wait to watch it all unfold amongst what I'm sure will be a fantastic atmosphere and a full house at Windsor Park."