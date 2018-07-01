Lewis Benson vows to 'learn' from first loss to Johnny Coyle

Lewis Benson suffered his first defeat in 11 professional fights

Lewis Benson says he does not consider his points defeat by Johnny Coyle a loss, and expects a title fight soon.

The Lochend super lightweight sustained the first defeat of his career, with Englishman Coyle winning on the referee's scorecard 96-95 in Belfast.

"Obviously, I didn't get the decision I thought I deserved, but we live and we learn," said Benson, 26.

Fellow Commonwealth Games 2014 fighter Joe Ham also received his first loss as Tyrone McCullagh won a points decision.

Glasgow bantamweight Ham had knocked the Northern Irishman down in the third round, but after 10 rounds the judges gave the home fighter the decision 97-92, 98-92 and 98-92.

Benson says he will be back after the summer with an eight-round fight and that he has been told he could be fighting for a title.

"That fight is going to do so much for myself," Benson added on a video on Twitter.

"That's what I'm in this game for, I'm not in this to take easy fights and just winning all the time, I'm up for these step ups.

"Johnny Coyle you're a tough, tough man. I do think you underestimated me, but that was your downfall."