Belfast crowd 'unique' - Booth

Michael Conlan's trainer Adam Booth praises the Belfast crowd for creating a "unique" atmosphere.

Conlan fought in front of a home crowd for the first time since turning professional and defeated Adeilson dos Santos in an eight round contest.

Booth was satisfied with his fighter's performance and added that Conlan, who has won all eight of his professional fights, is learning more every time he steps into the ring.

