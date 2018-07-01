BBC Sport - Conlan homecoming 'unbelievable' - McClean

Conlan homecoming 'unbelievable' - McClean

  • From the section Boxing

The atmosphere in Belfast's SSE Arena for Michael Conlan's homecoming bout was "unbelievable", says Republic of International James McClean.

McClean had previously been asked to walk Conlan out for his first professional bout at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick's Day 2017, but was unable to do so due to his Premier League commitments.

Conlan defeated Brazilian Adeilson dos Santos in front of a sell-out crowd in his home city.

Top videos

Video

Conlan homecoming 'unbelievable' - McClean

  • From the section Boxing
Video

World Cup Catch-up: Mbappe & Cavani see off Messi & Ronaldo

Video

How Mbappe lit up the World Cup

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal

Video

Samba closing in on 400m hurdles world record

Video

Highlights: France 4-3 Argentina

Video

Beckham, Willbomb and man stuck in poncho - why we love Wimbledon

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Cavani 'special' seals Uruguay victory

Video

Di Maria levels for Argentina with 'a shot from the heavens'

Video

'Glorious' Pavard strike brings France level

Video

Great goals from the World Cup group stage

Video

Asher-Smith sets British Championships 100m record

Video

Highlights: Rossouw ton guides Hampshire to One-Day Cup success

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired