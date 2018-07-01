I'd give it six out of 10 - Conlan

Michael Conlan says he would rate his own performance against Brazilian Adeilson dos Santos as "six out of 10".

The Belfast fighter marked his homecoming in his eighth professional bout with a hard-fought points win against a tough opponent, however Conlan says that he has much to improve upon before challenging for a world title.

The former Olympian won the super-featherweight contest in front of a sell-out partisan crowd at the SSE arena.