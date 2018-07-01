BBC Sport - I'd give it six out of 10 - Conlan

I'd give it six out of 10 - Conlan

  • From the section Boxing

Michael Conlan says he would rate his own performance against Brazilian Adeilson dos Santos as "six out of 10".

The Belfast fighter marked his homecoming in his eighth professional bout with a hard-fought points win against a tough opponent, however Conlan says that he has much to improve upon before challenging for a world title.

The former Olympian won the super-featherweight contest in front of a sell-out partisan crowd at the SSE arena.

Top videos

Video

I'd give it six out of 10 - Conlan

  • From the section Boxing
Video

World Cup Catch-up: Mbappe & Cavani see off Messi & Ronaldo

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal

Video

Highlights: France 4-3 Argentina

Video

Beckham, Willbomb and man stuck in poncho - why we love Wimbledon

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How Mbappe lit up the World Cup

Video

Cavani 'special' seals Uruguay victory

Video

Di Maria levels for Argentina with 'a shot from the heavens'

Video

'Glorious' Pavard strike brings France level

Video

Great goals from the World Cup group stage

Video

Asher-Smith sets British Championships 100m record

Video

Highlights: Rossouw ton guides Hampshire to One-Day Cup success

Video

Ronaldo shows off more skill in training

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired