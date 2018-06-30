Michael Conlan says he was 'too sloppy' in his performance against Adeilson Dos Santos in his first professional bout in his native Belfast.

The former amateur world champion won the super-featherweight contest on points but said his opponent dictated the fight at the SSE Arena.

"At times I was just a bit too sloppy. Obviously I say I don't feel the pressure but everybody does, it's natural, so that played a factor in it but at the same time I still got the victory so I'm happy enough," said Conlan.