BBC Sport - Michael Conlan will adopt 'assassin mentality' for Belfast fight
Belfast featherweight Michael Conlan says he will adopt an "assassin mentality" for Saturday night's featherweight contest against Brazilian Adeilson Dos Santos at the SSE Arena.
The 2012 Olympic bronze medallist is fighting in his native city for the first time as a professional, having won his seven bouts to date in the paid ranks.
