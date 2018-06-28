Michael Conlan warns of 'dangerous' opponent Adeilson Dos Santos

Media playback is not supported on this device Michael Conlan will fight in Belfast for the first time as a profesisonal

International Boxing: Michael Conlan v Adeilson Dos Santos Venue: SSE Arena, Belfast Date: Saturday, 30 June Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website from 21:45 BST

Michael Conlan says he expects to face "a dangerous opponent" in Brazilian featherweight Adeilson Dos Santos at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday.

The Belfast fighter has won his first seven professional bouts but is boxing in his home city for the first time since joining the paid ranks.

"He's a decent opponent - a big puncher who has boxed for a world title.

"He's durable too but his best doesn't beat my best and I know I'll be at my best on Saturday night," said Conlan.

"He has fought Kid Galahad and gone 12 rounds so he's a dangerous fighter for me to be facing in only my eighth fight," added the 26-year-old.

Conlan began his professional career fighting on an undercard in Brisbane and has already headlined bills at Madison Square Garden in New York but a return to his home city holds a special appeal for the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist.

"If you really want to be a superstar in boxing you need to have that home backing. If I'm in America all the time I can easily get forgotten about at home.

"Top Rank assured me that some of my fights would be at home and they went out of their way to get that done."

Four of Conlan's seven professional fights so far have been staged in New York

The former world amateur champion announced in January that he was switching trainer to Adam Booth, having previously worked with Manny Robles since turning pro in 2017.

"I have seen huge improvements since working with Adam. I've got back to using my boxing ability and he has added some things to my repertoire, which I'm looking forward to showing on Saturday night.

"The hype is crazy but I'm fully focused, feeling chilled out and not getting caught up in things. I know the ability I have and I know what I can do.

"I know what to expect and I know it's going to be a hard fight but I'll approach it with that assassin mentality where I go in, get the job done and do my business.

"The next few fights will be very important to where I am in 12 months' time and the better the opponents I face the better I know I can perform."