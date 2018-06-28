BBC Sport - Deontay Wilder offered contract to fight Anthony Joshua at Wembley in April - Hearn

Wilder offered contract to fight Joshua - Hearn

  • From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn says Deontay Wilder has been offered a contract for a fight at Wembley on 13 April and all he needs to do now is sign it.

Britain's Joshua has been ordered by the WBA to fight Russia's Alexander Povetkin, delaying a potential unification bout with American Wilder.

READ MORE: Joshua is 'afraid' to fight Deontay Wilder, says Tyson Fury.

