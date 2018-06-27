BBC Sport - Belfast homecoming fight is an 'acid test' for me - Conlan
This is an 'acid test' for me - Conlan
- From the section Boxing
Belfast boxer Michael Conlan says his homecoming fight on Saturday against Adeilson Dos Santos at the SSE Arena will help make him a better fighter.
The 2012 Olympic bronze medallist had a comfortable victory over Spaniard Ibon Larrinaga at Madison Square Garden in May, but insists Dos Santos is a more dangerous fighter.
"I've been asking for some time to fight better fighters and now I have got one for my homecoming which is great. It's a real acid test that I'm looking forward to," Conlan said.
