Belfast boxer Michael Conlan says his homecoming fight on Saturday against Adeilson Dos Santos at the SSE Arena will help make him a better fighter.

The 2012 Olympic bronze medallist had a comfortable victory over Spaniard Ibon Larrinaga at Madison Square Garden in May, but insists Dos Santos is a more dangerous fighter.

"I've been asking for some time to fight better fighters and now I have got one for my homecoming which is great. It's a real acid test that I'm looking forward to," Conlan said.