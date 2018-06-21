Paddy Gallagher ruled out of Michael Conlan's SSE show

Welterweight Gallagher has won 13 of his 17 professional bouts

Belfast welterweight Paddy Gallagher has withdrawn from his fight with Gary Corcoran on 30 June.

The 29-year-old was due to appear on the undercard of Michael Conlan's homecoming bout at the SSE Arena.

Gallagher suffered a broken jaw whilst sparring in one of his final training sessions before the fight.

Londoner Corcoran's last outing was a WBO world welterweight title defeat to Australian Jeff Horn in December.

"It goes without saying that I'm gutted with what's happened." said Gallagher.

"Myself against Gary Corcoran remains a massive fight and I hope it will happen before the end of the year.

"It may end up that when it does happen, the fight has even more on the line than it would have done. We will make this fight happen."

Undefeated Conlan will fight in Ireland for the first time since joining the professional ranks.

The former amateur world champion has fought seven times as a professional, including four bouts at Madison Square Garden.