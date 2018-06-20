Josh Taylor 'super confident' he will beat Viktor Postol

Josh Taylor has won 11 of his 12 fight by knockout

Scottish silver super lightweight champion Josh Taylor says he will beat Viktor Postol, despite his lack of experience.

Taylor, unbeaten in 12 fights - 11 by knockout - faces the former WBC light welterweight champion in Glasgow on Saturday.

Ukranian Postol, 34, has only lost once in his 30-fight career - to three weight world champion Terence Crawford.

"I'm super confident, I'm nice and relaxed," Taylor told BBC Scotland.

"I've had a very long training camp and done hundreds of hours of sparring. I'm fully confident of my preparations and how I have prepared for this fight so I'm looking forward to Saturday and winning on Saturday."

Viktor Postol works out at Glasgow's St Enoch Centre ahead of Saturday's fight

The 27-year-old from Prestonpans shot to prominence when he won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Ahead of another massive bout at the Hydro, Taylor has complete faith in his ability despite his relative lack of experience in comparison to Postol.

He said: "He'll be banking on using his experience, trying to figure his way through rounds trying to nick a round here and there, but I'm not going to let him. I'm just going to pressure him and really put it on him.

"I feel that I can put him out of there if I really do put it on him. He's got a lot of experience, but I have got a lot of talent as well and I'm going to show it on Saturday."

One fight that Taylor does not see happening is a contest with fellow Scot Ricky Burns. The former world champion has dropped a weight division, and thinks the chances of a domestic showdown have now gone.

"I think that boat has probably sailed now," said Taylor.

"Ricky is competing back down at lightweight now and wants to get another big fight at lightweight, possibly with Anthony Crolla again.

"It would have been good to fight against Ricky. I get along well with him, he's a really good lad. I think a fight would have been amazing for Scotland and the Scottish fans but it looks like it's not going to happen now."