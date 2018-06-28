Michael Conlan homes in on fighting fame as he prepares for Belfast homecoming

Conlan fought on the undercard of Vasyl Lomachenko's victory over Guillermo Rigondeaux at Madison Square Garden

International Boxing: Michael Conlan v Adeilson Dos Santos Venue: SSE Arena, Belfast Date: Saturday, 30 June Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website from 21:45 BST

"Michael Conlan is going to change the face of boxing."

The words of Bob Arum on the night of the Belfast prospect's professional debut in New York on St Patrick's Day last year.

Promoters can be prone to embellishment but Arum, a legendary figure in the global fight scene, clearly felt he was on to something really big.

Having promoted more Muhammad Ali bouts than anyone else, you might have thought 86-year-old Arum had seen it all.

But something about the raw, lean lad from Northern Ireland excited him.

Michael Conlan defeated Spaniard Ibon Larrinaga at Madison Square Garden in May

"He will be a real worldwide star," predicted Arum, as Conlan joined Top Rank in what was the most lucrative contract for an Irish boxer turning professional.

On Saturday, Conlan will have his first paid contest in his home city.

With seven straight wins under his belt, the undefeated featherweight takes on Brazilian Adeilson Dos Santos at the SSE Arena.

It is an important step for the former world amateur champion.

An outstanding amateur

The fanfare surrounding his professional debut can be accounted for by Conlan's decorated amateur career.

After collecting bronze at the London Olympics in 2012, three years later Conlan became the first Irish man to win a senior World Amateur Championship.

Four of Conlan's seven professional fights have been in New York

Many tipped him for gold at Rio 2016, but he found himself cruelly on the wrong end of a controversial points defeat.

Everyone, it seemed, felt he had outpointed quarter-final opponent Vladamir Nikitin, but the verdict somehow went the other way.

Top Rank and many other promoters agreed Conlan had been robbed, and offers to turn pro began to pile up.

The allure of Arum, tradition and history told as Conlan agreed to move his family to California with the determination that he would become the greatest Irish fighter of all time.

Belfast production line

Conlan, whose older brother Jamie lost in an IBF super-flyweight title fight last year, is the latest in a line of world-class boxers to emerge from Ireland.

Belfast has led the way. It is, undoubtedly, a boxing city.

Of the current crop, Carl Frampton has shone brightest in terms of success in the ring and popularity out of it.

The former two-weight world champion has brought big nights to the city and also taken his talents to some of the biggest stages in the United States.

This summer he is set to sell out 24,000 tickets at Northern Ireland's football stadium, Windsor Park, as he continues on the road to reclaiming some belts.

Undefeated Ryan Burnett, who like Conlan is trained by Adam Booth, is the current WBA bantamweight champion, while Conlan's great friend Paddy Barnes will fight for a world title in just his sixth professional bout on the 18 August Windsor Park bill.

"Mick is a world champion in the making," predicts Frampton, whose fan base extends far beyond traditional boxing supporters and transcends all divides that have dominated many Belfast-related headlines for half a century.

Frampton claimed his first world title against Kiko Martinez in Belfast in 2014

"Boxing has always been there. Belfast has always been a city that loves boxing and its fighters.

"I'm lucky people in Belfast have taken to me and followed my career.

"It's going to be the same for the rest of them coming behind me, they're going to fill my boots, if not succeed even more than I have."

Success breeds success

The tradition of the sport in the city runs deep.

John 'Rinty' Monaghan became Belfast's first world champion when he claimed the flyweight belt in 1947 and since then there has been a fairly regular stream of world titles in the city.

There is a history, a tradition of excellence, which allows young boxers to dream that they can be the next Monaghan or Frampton.

"I think success breeds success, but also there's a passion for the sport here and it starts with the passion in the fans," says Conlan.

"They are knowledgeable when it comes to boxing and they get behind their fighters."

The bond between the current crop of Belfast boxers is strong. Having come through the Irish amateur ranks together, the fighters now at the top end of the sport were friends long before any of them were topping bills.

Conlan and Barnes both won bronze medals at the London Olympics during their decorated amateur careers

"Friendly competition is what pushes you on to be better than anyone thinks you can be," he says.

"I was always in that position with Paddy in the amateurs. We were goading each other and driving each other on, that sort of thing is why Belfast boxing is thriving at the moment."

Great expectations

Undefeated in his seven fights to date with five KOs is a good start, but to fulfil the expectations he has set himself Conlan knows that as the stakes get ever higher he must continue to walk the walk.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself and I think I could have performed better in a lot of my fights," he admits.

"But I am very comfortable. I am on the right track at the right time."

On Saturday night a crowd and a city expect to watch their next big thing deliver a performance and a victory.

They expect a night befitting of someone that has been talked up as much as Conlan has.

He is, after all, predicted to change the face of boxing.