Liam Williams leaves trainer Gary Lockett to join Ingle Gym

Liam Williams (L) won British and Commonwealth titles under trainer Gary Lockett

Super-welterweight Liam Williams has split with trainer Gary Lockett and joined Dominic Ingle.

Williams, 26, turned professional in 2011, winning British and Commonwealth titles under fellow Welshman Lockett.

But two eliminator losses to British rival Liam Smith, the last in November 2017, put on hold Williams' hopes of a shot at the WBO world title.

"I have made the difficult decision to part company with my trainer Gary Lockett," Williams said on Instagram.

"After spending many years and enjoying some great times and successes with Gary, I felt that I needed to change things within my team and freshen things up. "

Former WBU world middleweight champion Lockett's stable has included ex-WBU and WBO cruiserweight champion Enzo Maccarinelli and former British middleweight champion Nick Blackwell, who retired after suffering brain complications following a defeat to Chris Eubank Jr.

Trainer transition

Williams got back to winning ways last April with a third-round win against Darryl Sharp, becoming the first fighter to stop the durable journeyman and taking Williams' record to 17-2-1.

But Rhondda boxer Williams will now train alongside the likes of WBO middleweight belt holder Billy Joe Saunders and former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook at the Ingle Gym in Sheffield.

"Now the final part of the transition is appointing my new trainer, [Dominic Ingle]," Williams added.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Gary from the bottom of my heart for everything he has done for me over the years, and I wish him well in the future."