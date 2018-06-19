Anthony Joshua: Heavyweight champion likely to return to Cardiff for next fight

Anthony Joshua's last title defence was in Cardiff as he beat Joseph Parker on an unanimous points decision

Cardiff's Principality Stadium is the front-runner to stage Anthony Joshua's potential world heavyweight unification title fight with Deontay Wilder.

WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua's last two fights with Carlos Takam and Joseph Parker were also in the Welsh capital.

Promoter Barry Hearn hopes a deal to fight Wilder, who holds the WBC title, could be concluded this week.

"Cardiff has been a fantastic host city for us for the last couple of AJ fights," Hearn told BBC Sport Wales.

"They've handled everything so well. We'd love to come back and I'm sure we will at some stage."

The Principality Stadium remains the favourite to host Joshua - with late September the likely date - but Wembley Stadium in London or Las Vegas in the United States are other possible venues.

However, Wembley's chances are understood to have been undermined by logistical problems and the unreliable British weather, which does not affect the Principality with its sliding roof.

"It's too complicated to say whether we're going to have the next fight in [Las] Vegas, or Wembley or Cardiff," Hearn admitted.

"There's always competition for venues but Cardiff has this huge advantage of being the only one with a roof on.

Anthony Joshua's last two fights at the Principality Stadium have been near 78,000 sell-outs

"I can't believe in this day and age the only sensible solution is a roof and Cardiff has got a monopoly in that. Wembley hasn't got a roof, the Olympic stadium hasn't got a roof. How crazy is that? We live in England for goodness sake, it rains.

"I think we're looking at towards the end of September, then probably off somewhere after that. Vegas calls. We'll see."

American Wilder, 32, has previously claimed he will fight Joshua, 28, in his native Britain, with the winner becoming the first heavyweight to hold all four recognised world titles at once.

But while Hearn waits on contracts being signed, there is also the possibility of Joshua fighting the WBA's mandatory challenger, Russian Alexander Povetkin.

"The Wilder negotiations are on-going. Both fighters want to fight; it's a question of maximising revenues because it's a huge fight. It's a huge occasion," Hearn said.

"We're being put under pressure from the WBA for Povetkin on the mandatory [fight] and that may be the fight that we do next and then go for Wilder.

"But, either way, it's on the horizon. They are two great heavyweights. It's a huge, huge fight - both of them. And I'm pretty sure it should be resolved in the next few days."