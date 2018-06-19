BBC Sport - Tyson Fury: I'm healthy, happy and loving life again
I'm healthy, happy and loving life again - Fury
Tyson Fury says he is "loving life again" following a long battle with mental health and depression.
The former world heavyweight champion returned to the boxing ring earlier this month having been absent for two-and-a-half years.
Fury's second fight since his prolonged break from the sport will be in Belfast's Windsor Park on 18 August, on the undercard of Carl Frampton's bout with Australian Luke Jackson.
