BBC Sport - Tyson Fury: I'm healthy, happy and loving life again

I'm healthy, happy and loving life again - Fury

  • From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury says he is "loving life again" following a long battle with mental health and depression.

The former world heavyweight champion returned to the boxing ring earlier this month having been absent for two-and-a-half years.

Fury's second fight since his prolonged break from the sport will be in Belfast's Windsor Park on 18 August, on the undercard of Carl Frampton's bout with Australian Luke Jackson.

Top videos

Video

I'm healthy, happy and loving life again - Fury

  • From the section Boxing
Video

World Cup Catch-Up: Everyone's buzzing for England

Video

Highlights: Tunisia 1-2 England

Video

Watch how Match of the Day studio reacted to Kane's winner

Video

The making of England's Kane

Video

'A great platform to build on' - Southgate on 'deserved' win

Video

'You like wrestling?' Pundits analyse Kane penalty appeals

Video

Late winner was 'bit of justice' - Harry Kane

Video

Kane heads last-gasp England winner

Video

Highlights: Belgium 3-0 Panama

Video

'Moment of magic' - Mertens volley sets up Belgium win

Video

Sweden's Granqvist scores penalty after VAR review

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired