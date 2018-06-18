BBC Sport - Carl Frampton: Belfast boxer ready to seize Windsor dream
Carl Frampton says he would be "kicking himself" if he had gone through his career without fighting at Windsor Park.
24,000 fans are expected to pack out the venue on 18 August when Frampton takes on Australian Luke Jackson.
The bill will also feature a world title fight for Belfast flyweight Paddy Barnes while former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury will continue his comeback in Belfast.
