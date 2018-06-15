BBC Sport - Michael Conlan can go to the top - Wayne McCullough

Conlan can go to the top - Wayne McCullough

  • From the section Boxing

Former WBC bantamweight world champion Wayne McCullough is backing Michael Conlan to rise to the top of the professional boxing ranks.

Conlan will make his long-awaited homecoming on 30 June when he fights Brazilian Adeilson Dos Santos at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

"He's a world champion as an amateur, he's got the experience, he's progressing pretty well in the pro ranks and he can go to the top for sure," McCullough told BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson.

