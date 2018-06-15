Joe Joyce: British heavyweight beats Croatia's Ivica Bacurin in under two minutes

Joe Joyce won silver at the 2016 Olympics

British heavyweight Joe Joyce beat Croatia's Ivica Bacurin with a first-round knockout in under two minutes at York Hall in Bethnal Green.

Bacurin, 36, was a last-minute replacement for Ghana's Richard Lartey, who withdrew from the bout on Thursday.

Commonwealth champion Joyce, 32, caught Bacurin on the back of the head and the bout was ended after one minute and 54 seconds.

It is Joyce's fifth win in five fights since turning professional.