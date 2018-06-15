Dereck Chisora v Carlos Takam: Bout set for Parker-Whyte undercard

Chisora (right) has challenged for a world title once before but has lost three of his last six fights

Dereck Chisora will take on Carlos Takam in a bout promoter Eddie Hearn says represents the "last chance saloon" for the British heavyweight.

Chisora, 34, has lost three of his last six bouts going into the 28 July contest at London's O2 Arena.

Takam, 37, took IBF, WBO and WBA world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 10 rounds in defeat in October.

The pair will meet on the undercard of Dillian Whyte's heavyweight bout with Joseph Parker.

Katie Taylor and Kell Brook are also in action on the night, but the Whyte-Parker and Chisora-Takam fights will have an impact near the top of the heavyweight rankings.

Chisora - nicknamed 'Del Boy' - has challenged for a world title once before, losing to Vitali Klitschko in 2012.

He impressively stopped Frenchman Zakaria Azzouzi in March but has lost to Whyte, Kubrat Pulev and Agit Kabayel since 2016.

"This is a great fight," said promoter Hearn. "For Del Boy, it's a real last chance saloon at world level and for Takam it's a chance to push for another world title shot after a strong showing against AJ."

Chisora holds a record of 28 wins and eight defeats, while Takam has 35 wins and a draw from 40 contests.

The French fighter was the first man to take Joshua into the last three rounds of a bout despite taking the fight at two weeks' notice.