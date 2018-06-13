Gennady Golovkin v Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez: Rematch to take place on 15 September

The first fight between Golovkin, left, and Alvarez ended in a draw

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will fight WBA and WBC world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in a rematch on 15 September, says the Mexican's promoter.

The first bout in September 2017 ended in a controversial draw.

Canelo withdrew from May's rematch after failing two drugs tests and was banned for six months, but is free to fight from 17 August.

"I'm happy to inform that we have a fight September 15," Oscar de La Hoya has tweeted.

Alvarez, 27, said eating contaminated meat was the reason he tested positive for clenbuterol on 17 and 20 February.

He has won 49 and drawn two of his 52 fights. His only defeat came against Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

Kazakh fighter Golovkin, 36, made a record-equalling 20th consecutive world middleweight title defence in May, after he knocked out American Vanes Martirosyan, Canelo's replacement.

He is the sport's longest-reigning current world title-holder and unbeaten in 39 fights, including 34 by knockout.

But Golovkin was stripped of his IBF title earlier this month, for failing to agree to face a mandatory challenger.