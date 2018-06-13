Katie Taylor to defend titles against Connor on Whyte v Parker bill

Katie Taylor had a unanimous points win over Victoria Noelia Bustos in New York

Katie Taylor is to defend her WBA and IBF world titles against mandatory challenger Kimberley Connor at the O2 in London on 28 July.

The 31-year-old Irish woman unified the lightweight titles in April by beating Victoria Noelia Bustos in Brooklyn.

On the same bill, Sheffield's Kell Brook will face Brandon Cook in a world super-welterweight title eliminator

Both bouts are on the undercard of the heavyweight contest between Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker.

Taylor, gold medallist at the 2012 Olympics in London, has won all nine of her bouts since turning professional in 2016.

American Connor, 37, has suffered three defeats in an 18-bout pro career and is the mandatory IBF challenger.

The announcement of Taylor's opponent comes a week after her father Pete was seriously injured in a shooting at his gym in Bray, County Wicklow.

A 50-year-old man, Bobby Messett, was killed in the incident.