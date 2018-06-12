Carl Frampton: Jackson likely opponent for Windsor Park fight in August

Luke Jackson won a bronze medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games

Unbeaten Australian Luke Jackson has emerged as the likely opponent for Carl Frampton's much-anticipated Windsor Park fight on 18 August.

The 33-year-old from Tasmania has won all 16 of his fights since turning professional in 2013.

But facing Frampton would be a step up in class for Jackson who competed at the 2012 Olympics in London.

Frampton, 31, is the WBO's interim featherweight champion while Jackson is ranked at number five.

The Belfast man secured the interim belt with an impressive victory over Nonito Donaire in April.

Fighting in front of his home fans at Northern Ireland's national stadium has been a long-held ambition for football fanatic Frampton.

However, he may have preferred to face an opponent with a higher profile than that of Hobart-based Jackson.

When Windsor Park was announced as the venue for what will be his 27th pro contest, Frampton said: "This is the one - a dream come true. I am the happiest I have ever been in my career."

Frampton is a former world super-bantamweight champion and the only defeat in his pro career was the January 2017 rematch with Leo Santa Cruz.

Jackson is expected to be formally announced as Frampton's opponent at a media conference on Wednesday.