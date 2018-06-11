European Championships: Semi-final defeat for Belfast boxer Michaela Walsh

Walsh has now qualified for the 2019 European Games in Minsk

Michaela Walsh had to settle for a bronze medal at the European Women's Championships after losing her semi-final by split decision.

The Belfast featherweight was narrowly beaten by Daria Abramova of Russia, who edged a scrappy contest in Sofia.

Walsh recovered well after being shoved to the canvas in the first round but did not seem surprised by her 3-2 loss.

Earlier, Dublin lightweight Kelly Harrington lost her semi-final against Mira Potkonen - also by split decision.

Harrington started the bout strongly but could not maintain her tempo during the third and final round as Potkonen landed some clean-scoring blows to win 4-1 on the scorecards.

Walsh, who also lost her Commonwealth Games final by split decision, was pushed over in the opening round of her semi-final but rallied to finish the bout strongly and landed a huge left hook when her opponent appeared to drop her guard.

Both fighters produced a desperate final flurry in an attempt to sway the judges with Abramova eventually advancing to Tuesday's finals session.