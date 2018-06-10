Tyson Fury: Heavyweight to fight on Carl Frampton undercard in August

Fury was not troubled by opponent Sefer Seferi on his return to the ring

Tyson Fury's next fight will be on the undercard of Carl Frampton's headline show at Windsor Park on 18 August.

The former world champion returned to the ring on Saturday following a 32-month absence and defeated Albanian Sefer Seferi after four rounds.

Frank Warren, promoter to both Fury and Frampton, confirmed that the heavyweight would appear on the Belfast bill as he continues his comeback.

Frampton's opponent has not yet been named.

Fury coasted to victory over Seferi who was pulled out of the contest at the end of the fourth round.

With a height advantage of 10 inches and weighing nearly five stone heavier than the Albanian, Fury's camp are hopeful that they will find a taller and heavier opponent for his Belfast bout.

"I'll be better next time. I'll have more rounds and fight a better opponent," said Fury of his next fight.

Frampton impressed in his victory over Nonito Donaire in April.

The victory paved the way for the 31-year-old to secure a "dream" fight at Northern Ireland's national football stadium.