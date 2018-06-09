Lauren Price: Welsh middleweight guaranteed at least bronze at Europeans
Wales' Lauren Price is guaranteed at least a bronze medal after reaching the semi-finals of the European Women's Boxing Championships in Bulgaria.
The 23-year-old middleweight beat Ionela Nane of Romania by a unanimous points decision in Sofia.
She will face Ukraine's Marius Borutsa in the gold-medal fight on Monday.
Elsewhere on Saturday, England's Ebonie Jones (bantamweight) and Wales' Rosie Eccles (welterweight) were both eliminated from their categories.
But Ireland lightweight Kellie Harrington is guaranteed at least a bronze medal.
She joined compatriot Michaela Walsh in Monday's semi-finals with victory over Ukraine's Iulia Tsyplakova.
Sunday is a rest day in the women's European elite competition.