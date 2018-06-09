Tyson Fury: Briton beats Sefer Seferi in comeback fight

Tyson Fury said after the fight that he intends to keep busy and aim for a world title fight before the end of 2018

Tyson Fury's return to boxing after a 32-month absence ended in farcical fashion when opponent Sefer Seferi was pulled out of the contest after four rounds at Manchester Arena.

Former world champion Fury had danced his way to the ring and spent the opening two rounds posturing, with little action in the ring.

After a ringside fight caused a distraction, the Briton - who was warned for a lack of activity in the second round - began to punch with more menace, landing a solid right hook to the temple.

That was as intense as it got, and when Seferi's camp brought an end to the bout, some fans threw objects from the stands.

Fury's return ended 924 days of inactivity following his stunning win over Wladimir Klitschko to land the WBA, IBF and WBO world titles.

Among those present at ringside were celebrities such as former footballer Paul Gascoigne and chef Gordon Ramsay.

But when Fury's music played after the fourth round, the mood turned hollow as a crowd of about 15,000 emptied.

Fury said it felt "fantastic" to be back after battling depression, losing his boxing licence and facing a period of ineligibility while a UK Anti-Doping investigation played out.

He will return to the ring on 18 August in Belfast, where he is likely to face a stiffer test.

"I'll be better next time. I'll have more rounds and fight a better opponent," said Fury.

"I learned two and a half years is a long time to be out. I'll take my career very seriously this time and enjoy every moment."

Searching for signs of greatness

Fury teased former cruiserweight Seferi during his comeback contest

Fury has had a colossal fall from grace and is now focused on claiming world titles he believes are "rightfully" his and which he never lost in the ring.

Losing seven stone from a peak of 27 stone during his time out of boxing has garnered positive headlines, but this return will quickly be forgotten.

There was little time to see if he has retained any of the sublime footwork which set him apart from his peers, and little chance to see the ringcraft which bamboozled Klitschko.

Seferi - almost five stone lighter and 11 inches shorter than the Briton - attempted to rush his rival in pockets, but one or two glancing right hands aside never threatened to upset the 1-1,000 pre-fight favourite.

There had been a processional feel to fight week, with the intensity of competition lacking as both fighters repeatedly embraced at events.

And those who want to see Fury in a stiff battle will have to wait as, by his own admission, he will not rush his comeback. He has pointed to Muhammad Ali's return in 1970, questioning if 'The Greatest' allowed himself enough time to shake off ring rust when he lost a world title shot against Joe Frazier after just three fights.

If nothing else, he has got the hype surrounding his return out of the way. There were a handful of spiteful right hands on show, countless feints and jabs, and one well-timed uppercut in the fourth.

It proved too much for Seferi, beaten for the second time in a 25-fight career which has largely been spent a weight division lower.

More to follow