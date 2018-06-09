Terry Flanagan loses to Maurice Hooker in fight for vacant WBO super-lightweight title

Flanagan lost to Hooker
Maurice Hooker (left) went the distance for the first time in his professional career to beat Flanagan.

Britain's Terry Flanagan was beaten by American Maurice Hooker as they fought for the vacant WBO super-lightweight title at Manchester Arena.

Flanagan, fighting in his home city, was badly cut during a split-decision defeat to his American opponent on the undercard of Tyson Fury's comeback.

Both men were previously unbeaten and were evenly matched for much of the bout despite Hooker's height advantage.

The taller man got the win 117-111, 115-113 and 111-117 on the cards.

More to follow.

