Michaela Walsh: Belfast featherweight secures European Championships medal in Bulgaria

  • From the section Boxing
Michael Walsh has twice won silver at the Commonwealth Games
Michaela Walsh will face Italy's Alessia Mesiano in the last 16 of the featherweight division on Friday

Belfast featherweight Michaela Walsh is guaranteed at least a bronze medal after winning her European Women's Championships quarter-final.

Walsh won by a split decision against Helina Bruyevich of Belarus in Bulgaria on Friday.

The 24-year-old reached the quarter-finals by beating Italian world champion Alessia Mesiano on Wednesday by an unanimous points decision.

She dispatched Karris Artingstall of England in her opener.

Walsh is making her return to competition after her controversial Commonwealth Games final defeat in April.

The Northern Irish woman was left devastated as the judges gave a tight 3-2 verdict to Australia's world championship bronze medallist Skye Nicolson.

