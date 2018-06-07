Dillian Whyte: British heavyweight to face Joseph Parker at London's O2 on 28 July

Dillian Whyte (left) is the number one contender for the WBC heavyweight title

Britain's Dillian Whyte says beating New Zealand's Joseph Parker should "guarantee" him a world title fight.

He faces the former WBO heavyweight champion at London's O2 on 28 July.

Whyte, 30, who is the number one contender for Deontay Wilder's WBC crown, has won seven straight fights since losing to Anthony Joshua in 2015.

"There's a massive incentive for me to wipe him out and show the world that I am ready to be the top man in the division," said Whyte.

"I want a world title and I know I can beat Wilder and Joshua.

"There's going to be blood, pain and a knockout," added the Londoner, who has one defeat in 24 fights and beat Australian Lucas Browne with a sixth round knockout in March.

Parker, 26, suffered his first defeat as he lost his WBO title to Joshua in Cardiff in March, with the Briton now holding three of the four heavyweight belts.

Whyte lasted seven rounds against Joshua, while Parker lost to the 28-year-old on a points decision - the only fighter to take him the distance.

"We've both been in with AJ," said Parker. "One of us ended the fight on our feet, the other didn't. That pretty much speaks for itself."