Lawrence Okolie beats Luke Watkins to land Commonwealth cruiserweight title

Lawrence Okolie produced the most eye-catching display of his professional career to stop Luke Watkins and become Commonwealth cruiserweight champion.

The 2016 Great Britain Olympian, 25, used his four-inch reach advantage to establish range and take charge early.

And he floored Watkins twice in the third round, the second time tellingly as two right hands ended the bout.

"I came to fight a champion and beat a champion," said Okolie, who moves to nine wins from nine professional bouts.

"There's a lot of my game people haven't seen yet. To get to the Olympics, turn pro and do what I have done, you have to have something about you.

"I feel like people almost disrespect me in that they think everything has been given to me."

Following victory over Isaac Chamberlain, Okolie has now beaten two previously undefeated fighters with this win at London's York Hall.

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was ringside at York Hall

With world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua - part of Okolie's management team - ringside, the Hackney-born fighter produced a super third round, maintaining his composure after the first knockdown to deliver a jab and two right hands to land the stoppage.

The Commonwealth title also changed hands at featherweight as Ryan Doyle produced a huge upset against champion Reece Bellotti with a controversial fifth-round stoppage.

Bellotti, 27, was undefeated, but in a brutal affair was floored by a right hand to the temple, prompting referee Howard Foster to step in with the champion seemingly about to get back to his feet.

"It was a good stoppage," said Doyle, who has 17 wins from 20 fights. "I know I landed a big heavy shot and no-one was coming back from that. I've paid my dues, done it the hard way and I'm over the moon to be Commonwealth champ."

At light-middleweight, Ted Cheeseman said he "sent out a big statement" when he put previously undefeated Paul Upton down multiple times in the fourth round.

Cheeseman, 22, ended the bout with a chopping right hand and now has 14 wins from 14.

"I walked through him and showed how strong I am at the weight, how big I am and how hard I am punching," he said.