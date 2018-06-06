BBC Sport - Carl Frampton says 'world title fights will come' in the future
World title fights will come - Frampton
Boxing
Belfast featherweight Carl Frampton is confident he will fight for world titles again, even though a belt is not on the line in his next bout at Windsor Park in August.
The former two-weight world champion's opponent for that fight is yet to be confirmed.
Frampton put in an impressive display in defeating former four-weight world champion Nonito Donaire in his last fight in April.
