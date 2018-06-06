Michaela Walsh: Belfast featherweight through to European quarter-finals

From the section

Michaela Walsh will secure a medal is she defeats Helina Bruyevich on Friday

Michaela Walsh has won her second fight in under 24 hours at the European Women's Championships in Bulgaria.

The Belfast featherweight beat the Italian world champion Alessia Mesiano on Wednesday by an unanimous points decision to reach the quarter-finals.

Walsh dispatched Karriss Artingstall of England, also by unanimous decision, in her opener on Tuesday night.

On Friday, the Irish fighter will be guaranteed a bronze medal if she beats Helina Bruyevich of Belarus.

Walsh, 24, is making her return to competition after her controversial Commonwealth Games final defeat in April.

The Northern Irish woman was left devastated as the judges gave a tight 3-2 verdict to Australia's world championship bronze medallist Skye Nicolson.

Walsh was also convinced she had defeated England's Olympic champion Nicola Adams in the Commonwealth Games flyweight final four years ago.