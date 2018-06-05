Michaela Walsh: Belfast woman into last 16 at European Championships

Michaela Walsh will face Italy's Alessia Mesiano in the last 16 of the featherweight division on Friday

Belfast woman Michaela Walsh progressed to the last 16 at European Elite Championships in Sofia by beating England's Karris Artingstall.

Twice-Commonwealth Games medallist Walsh dominated the featherweight contest to earn a unanimous verdict.

Walsh was making her return to action after her controversial Commonwealth Games final defeat in April.

Ireland's Walsh will face Italy's 2016 World Championship Alessia Mesiano in her next bout on Friday.

The Northern Irish woman was left devastated by her Commonwealth Games final defeat as the judges gave a tight 3-2 verdict to Australia's world championship bronze medallist Skye Nicolson.

Walsh, 24, was also convinced she had defeated England's Olympic champion Nicola Adams in the Commonwealth Games flyweight final four years ago.

There are two other Irish fighters in action in the championships in Bulgaria.

Dublin lightweight Kelly Harrington faces Katerina Humlova of the Czech Republic in the last 16 of her division on Thursday.

Offaly welterweight Grainne Walsh will also be in last-16 action on Thursday she faces Russia's former World Youth champion Yaroslava Yakushina.