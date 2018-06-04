Martin Murray: Billy Joe Saunders a "hypocrite" for fight postponement

Saunders (right) has twice called off his fight with Murray

Martin Murray says Billy Joe Saunders is a "hypocrite" after the WBO middleweight champion pulled out of their world-title bout on 23 June.

Saunders, 28, had already postponed a fight set for 14 April due to a hand problem and now has a hamstring injury.

Murray shared a tweet by Saunders from 2013 where the champion criticises David Haye for pulling out of three consecutive fights with Tyson Fury.

"He's a hypocrite with double standards and an imposter," Murray, 35, said.

"You wouldn't hear the last of it if something like this happened to him and he's just like a typical bully who only fights and tries to intimidate people he knows he can beat."

St Helens fighter Murray said the old tweet and Saunders' consequent abandoned fights 'prove the type of person he is'.

There have been accusations Saunders is holding out to face either Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin - who holds the other three world titles at middleweight - in what would be a unification bout.

Murray added: "The sooner people realise that he won't fight the likes of Golovkin or Canelo the better. #Fraud"

Despite the cancellation of the main event, the O2 Arena show in London will still go ahead, with fighters from the Frank Warren stable including light-heavyweight Anthony Yarde and heavyweight Daniel Dubois on the card.

Fans can now obtain refunds, though, and on Monday Saunders apologised in a statement for the "inconvenience" his injury has caused.

He said: "I know Martin has put himself through two hard camps now and I am hugely sorry that I've let both him and the fans down and prevented a great fight from happening."

Warren added: "I've seen rumours that Billy isn't injured but he is a fighting man and there's no way he would pull out unless he had to."

Murray has fought for a world title on four occasions, losing three times and drawing once. He had been warm-weather training with the likes of former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton and hopes to secure a new date for what will be the 42nd bout of his career.

Saunders won the world title in December 2015 and has since defended it three times.