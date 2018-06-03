Billy Joe Saunders withdraws from Martin Murray fight with injury

Saunders (left) - with promoter Frank Warren (centre) and Murray (right) - is unbeaten in 26 fights

Billy Joe Saunders has withdrawn from his WBO world middleweight title defence against fellow Englishman Martin Murray on 23 June with injury.

It is the second time the fight, at London's O2 Arena, has been postponed.

It was moved from March to June, after champion Saunders, 28, injured his hand in training.

"You have your ups in boxing, but last three months have been downs, sorry to Martin and the fans, be back soon," Saunders tweeted on Sunday.

Saunders, unbeaten in 25 fights, would have been making the fourth defence of his crown.

His last fight was against Canadian David Lemieux in December.

Promoter Frank Warren tweeted to say a full statement on the show will be made on Monday.